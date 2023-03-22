Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 969 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,308. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

