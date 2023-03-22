Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0436 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Cardinal Energy Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

