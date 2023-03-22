Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) received a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

AFX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €162.00 ($174.19) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($148.39) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($209.68) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday.

AFX traded down €3.10 ($3.33) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €131.25 ($141.13). The company had a trading volume of 285,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €101.75 ($109.41) and a one year high of €152.35 ($163.82). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €133.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

