Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Stake Reduced by Palliser Capital UK Ltd

Palliser Capital UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,499 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & comprises about 8.2% of Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CUK stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,554. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $19.52.

Insider Activity

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

