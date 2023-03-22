Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $7.93

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.93, but opened at $10.15. Carvana shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 10,376,328 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Truist Financial downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Carvana Trading Up 13.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $1.33. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 944.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $2,088,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Carvana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

