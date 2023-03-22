Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,006. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

