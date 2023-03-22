Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.67. The company had a trading volume of 415,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.15 and its 200-day moving average is $223.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

