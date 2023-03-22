CBET Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One CBET Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CBET Token has a total market capitalization of $87.77 million and approximately $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.00360319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,093.62 or 0.26189270 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010226 BTC.

CBET Token’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

