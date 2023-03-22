CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Trading Down 20.4%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 20.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 656,895 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 487,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41.

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPB. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 535,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 159,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,292,000.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

