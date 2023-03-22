CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Stock Price Down 8.7%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.63. 9,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 2,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

CCA Industries Stock Down 8.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

CCA Industries Company Profile

CCA Industries Inc engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products.

