CDbio Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,197.31 (MCD)

CDbio (MCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, CDbio has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. CDbio has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $23,197.31 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CDbio token can now be purchased for about $3.94 or 0.00014428 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00358047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,110.92 or 0.26024091 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010165 BTC.

About CDbio

CDbio’s genesis date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global.

CDbio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDbio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CDbio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

