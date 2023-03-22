Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.13

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th.
Cedar Woods Properties Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49.
Cedar Woods Properties Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Woods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Woods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.