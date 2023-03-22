Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.13

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49.

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail properties in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments and townhouses.

