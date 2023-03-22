Celer Network Market Cap Hits $171.02 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $171.02 million and $37.66 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

