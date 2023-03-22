Chain (XCN) Price Down 30.5% Over Last Week

Chain (XCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Chain has a market cap of $95.58 million and $11.54 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chain has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00358905 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,420.92 or 0.26086496 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.