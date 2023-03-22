Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.80

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.80 and last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 21371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHW shares. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Chesswood Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.50. The company has a market cap of C$158.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 976.39, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 49.11.

Chesswood Group Announces Dividend

Chesswood Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

