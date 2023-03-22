Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $6.37

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.62. Chindata Group shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 124,062 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Chindata Group Stock Up 2.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.59.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
