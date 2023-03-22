Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $6.37

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.62. Chindata Group shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 124,062 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Chindata Group

About Chindata Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 10,256,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after buying an additional 2,446,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,731,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,208,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,936,000 after buying an additional 96,224 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,382,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,015,000 after buying an additional 278,887 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,435,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after buying an additional 323,400 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Articles

