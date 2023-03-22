Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 1,322,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,190,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

CNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cinemark from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 84.89%. The company had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,410,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,000 after buying an additional 1,076,300 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after buying an additional 1,045,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after buying an additional 789,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cinemark by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after buying an additional 576,816 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

