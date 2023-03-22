Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $228,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,205 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 265.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $207.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

