Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Raised by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for about 1.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 7.97% of Cloudflare worth $1,190,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,185,000. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $132.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $803,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $874,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $803,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,747,150. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

