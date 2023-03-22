CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $182.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $249.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

