Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP) Insider Damian Gammell Sells 46,497 Shares

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) insider Damian Gammell sold 46,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,540 ($68.03), for a total value of £2,575,933.80 ($3,163,371.98).
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 53.10 ($0.65). The stock had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 43 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 56 ($0.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.92.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
