Coin98 One Day Volume Tops $16.02 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $49.57 million and approximately $16.02 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coin98 has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.77 or 0.01170008 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009661 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $431.51 or 0.01521737 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00020689 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

