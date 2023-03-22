Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 120,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.93.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

