Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.43.
Columbia Banking System Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.53.
Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,410,000 after buying an additional 115,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after buying an additional 168,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after buying an additional 853,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,721,000 after buying an additional 146,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,361,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,946,000 after buying an additional 605,659 shares during the last quarter.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
