Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,790,248. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

