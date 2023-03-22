Commercial Metals (CMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 293.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading

