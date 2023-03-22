Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.49

Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.49 and traded as low as $12.50. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 4,559 shares.

Community West Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $112.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Community West Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In other news, Director John D. Illgen sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $41,024.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 308,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

