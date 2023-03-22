Comparing Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) & National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chimera Investment and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment -66.36% 11.35% 2.34% National Storage Affiliates Trust 12.94% 4.64% 1.76%

Risk and Volatility

Chimera Investment has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment 1 1 1 0 2.00 National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 6 4 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chimera Investment and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Chimera Investment currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.38%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus price target of $47.89, suggesting a potential upside of 16.66%. Given Chimera Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chimera Investment is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Dividends

Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.0%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Chimera Investment pays out -36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chimera Investment and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment $773.12 million 1.63 -$513.07 million ($2.49) -2.18 National Storage Affiliates Trust $801.57 million 4.60 $103.74 million $1.00 41.05

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Chimera Investment. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Chimera Investment on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

