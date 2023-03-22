Comparing UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) & Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Haemonetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 11.81% 12.03% 6.85% Haemonetics 8.48% 19.84% 8.08%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Haemonetics 0 2 4 0 2.67

UFP Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $131.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.07%. Haemonetics has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.14%. Given Haemonetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $353.79 million 2.61 $41.79 million $5.47 22.16 Haemonetics $993.20 million 4.07 $43.38 million $1.85 43.28

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than UFP Technologies. UFP Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Haemonetics beats UFP Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The firm also providing highly engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. �Its products include military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally friendly protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. �The company was founded by Richard L. Bailly, Robert W. Drew, Sr. and William H. Shaw in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, MA.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems. The Blood Center segment provides solutions for donor collection centers’ ability to acquire blood, filter blood, and separate blood components. The Hospital segment includes hemostasis management, cell salvage, and transfusion management services that help decision makers in hospitals optimize blood acquisition, storage, and usage in critical settings. The company was founded by Allen Latham, Jr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

