Compound Market Cap Hits $323.35 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $44.49 or 0.00156496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $323.35 million and $26.83 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00069276 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00040442 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00042018 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000223 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000665 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 45.15321907 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 336 active market(s) with $23,945,997.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

