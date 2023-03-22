Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) & Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Head to Head Analysis

Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) and Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Computershare and Altus Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Computershare alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computershare 0 2 2 0 2.50 Altus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Computershare currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.01%. Altus Group has a consensus target price of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.63%. Given Altus Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Group is more favorable than Computershare.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computershare N/A N/A N/A Altus Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Computershare and Altus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

21.9% of Computershare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Altus Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Computershare and Altus Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computershare N/A N/A N/A $0.48 34.20 Altus Group N/A N/A N/A $0.49 82.59

Computershare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altus Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Computershare pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Altus Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Computershare pays out 58.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Altus Group pays out 122.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Computershare is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Altus Group beats Computershare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computershare

(Get Rating)

Computershare Ltd. engages in the provision of investor services, plan services, communication services, business services, stakeholder relationship management services and technology services. It operates through the following business segments: Issuer Services, Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services, Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services, Business Service, Communication Services & Utilities, and Technology Services. The Issuer Services segment comprises register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance and related services. The Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services segment provides mortgage servicing and related activities, together with tenancy bond protection services in the UK. The Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services segment is engaged in the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans, together with Childcare Voucher administration in the UK. The Business Services segment includes the provision of bankruptcy, class actions and corporate trust administration services. The Communication Services and Utilities segment provides document composition and printing, intelligen

About Altus Group

(Get Rating)

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, software, and technology-related services. Commercial Real Estate Consulting offers property tax, and valuation and cost advisory services. Geomatics is the practice of recording and managing spatially referenced information. The company’s solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight, and recognize value on their real estate investments. The company was founded in January, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.