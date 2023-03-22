CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.15 and last traded at $97.49. 260,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 402,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CONMED Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Featured Stories

