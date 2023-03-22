Continuum Finance (CTN) Price Tops $0.0555 on Exchanges

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $117,713.97 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

