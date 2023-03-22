Contrasting Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) and Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) and Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Banco Comercial Portugues pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Banco Comercial Portugues, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 0 4 0 3.00 Banco Comercial Portugues 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.48%. Given Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than Banco Comercial Portugues.

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Banco Comercial Portugues’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $549.30 million 2.56 $214.02 million $4.29 6.52 Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Portugues.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Banco Comercial Portugues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 37.09% 26.44% 1.50% Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Banco Comercial Portugues on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds. The Guernsey, The Bahamas, and Switzerland Bank segment provides wealth management. The United Kingdom segment gives wealth management to individuals, family offices, and institutional and corporate clients. It also provides residential property lending services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Banco Comercial Portugues

(Get Rating)

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.