Contrasting MDxHealth (MDXH) & Its Rivals

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the "Medical laboratories" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MDxHealth to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MDxHealth and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $37.05 million -$44.04 million -1.52 MDxHealth Competitors $973.71 million -$110.61 million 4.40

MDxHealth’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MDxHealth. MDxHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

MDxHealth has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MDxHealth and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 MDxHealth Competitors 170 842 1725 32 2.58

MDxHealth presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 50.77%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of MDxHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth -118.86% -218.20% -44.01% MDxHealth Competitors -1,181.55% -78.39% -28.90%

Summary

MDxHealth rivals beat MDxHealth on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

