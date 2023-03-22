Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Up 4.4%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 174,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 383,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $990.27 million, a P/E ratio of -36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
