Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Up 4.4%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 174,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 383,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $990.27 million, a P/E ratio of -36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 50,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

