Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Lowered to $24.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $20.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $41.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.