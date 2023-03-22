CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) President Sells $1,045,043.10 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,724,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,831. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
