CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) President Sells $1,045,043.10 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,724,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,831. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.11.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.