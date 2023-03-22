Crypterium 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $875,897.93 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and $875,897.93 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,554,468 tokens. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

