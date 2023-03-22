Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 402,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,152,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Articles

