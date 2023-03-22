CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.10 Million

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $0.38 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CV SHOTS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.45 or 0.00357506 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,373.70 or 0.25984792 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010149 BTC.

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00320966 USD and is up 33.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CV SHOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CV SHOTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.