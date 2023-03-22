CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $108.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.62. The stock has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

