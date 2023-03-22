Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.29

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 149627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Several research firms have issued reports on DANOY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Danone from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Societe Generale downgraded Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe; North America; China, North Asia & Oceania; and Rest of the World. The company was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

