Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Danone from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Danone from €70.00 ($75.27) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. Danone has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $12.26.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe; North America; China, North Asia & Oceania; and Rest of the World. The company was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

