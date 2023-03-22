Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 321.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.30. The company had a trading volume of 772,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $482.88 and a 200 day moving average of $510.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

