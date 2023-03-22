Darwin Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $472.31. 214,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,169. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.12.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.