Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 88,859 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,859 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.67. 940,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.13.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

