Dash Acquisitions Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 171.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.5% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.23. 11,578,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,966,707. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.