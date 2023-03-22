Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $7.50 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 3.9% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,545,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,545,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,718 shares of company stock valued at $6,909,660 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.53. 1,521,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,356,474. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.27. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $188.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

