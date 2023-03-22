Dash Acquisitions Inc. Purchases 1,005 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 7.7% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.37. 599,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,569,870. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average of $96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

